GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s the first day of summer, and a Greensboro nonprofit with a goal of reducing homelessness is serving as a cooling center. It is also a safe place for people to get out of the rain.

The HOPE Center located on West Gate City Boulevard says it has seen an increase in the number of people stopping by.

Tiny House Community Development runs the center and helps people facing homelessness every season.

”If they’re living in a tent, heavy downpour has basically destroyed their campsites, and they have to come in and refresh and get new items like tents and sleeping bags and blankets,“ Tiny House Community Development Executive Director Scott Jones said.

The HOPE Center opened in Greensboro in March as a hub for the homeless population to access food and resources with other community partners and agencies.

This summer it is a cooling shelter.

“We’re not experiencing summer heat yet, but we know that those heat will be here soon,” Jones said. “So what we’ve been interested in focused on was providing additional locations around Guilford County … like the Hope Center where people can come and get out of the weather, whether it’s raining storms or whether it’s frigid cold in the winter or extreme heat in the summer.”

People who walk in to get out of the rain can enjoy a continental breakfast, watch TV, charge their phones and get dry fresh clothes.

“They care about the homeless. They don’t want to see us struggling and … they give us stuff that we need … if we can’t go get it, we can come here and get it,” said Subaby Cheek, a HOPE Center client.

The center has seen a lot more people because of the rain.

“We are seeing a larger group coming in and new faces coming into the center from other areas outside of Guilford County. We experience a fluctuation usually in the spring, in the summer months when the weather’s a little better, and they’re not experiencing the extreme cold of winter,” Jones said.

The HOPE Center powered by the Tiny House Community Development will operate from its location on West Gate City Boulevard for the next two years and plans to serve as a warming shelter during the winter season.

The Tiny House Community Development HOPE Center on West Gate City Boulevard is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. where they serve hot breakfast.