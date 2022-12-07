GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash in Greensboro is causing power outages in the area of East Wendover Avenue and North English Street.

Greensboro police say the eastbound lanes of East Wendover Avenue and North English Street are closed.

3,251 Duke Energy customers in the area are currently without power. The estimated time of restoration is 5:45 p.m.

All traffic is being diverted onto Gatewood Avenue.

It is unknown at this time when the road will reopen.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

This is a developing story.