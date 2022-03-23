GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Power is out for some people in Greensboro this morning after a crash.

Duke Energy says that more than 3,000 customers are without power after a pickup truck hit their equipment.

Police have closed down the 3900 block of Spring Garden Street, near Pomona and West Wendover Avenue as they work on clearing the scene and repairing the damaged equipment.

They say the call came in around 5 a.m. Fire, police and EMS are on the scene, and Duke Energy arrived just before 6 a.m.

Duke Energy is estimating that power won’t be restored until at least 8 a.m. as they begin working to clear the scene.

Polie say that someone was injured in the crash, but didn’t say who was hurt or how seriously. The cause of the crash is still being determined.

Officers ask people to avoid this area of Spring Garden Street, between West Wendover Avenue and Pomona Drive, as they work to clear it.