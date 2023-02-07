GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A truckload of liquor spilled across a Greensboro interstate after a tractor-trailer crash.

The crash was initially reported on Monday night but the exit ramp remains closed into Tuesday morning as crews work to clean up debris from a crash, in which a tractor-trailer hauling Jack Daniels overturned, spilling glass bottles onto the highway.

The crash happened on I-40 north of Randleman Road Monday night, and crews took nearly ten hours to haul away the tractor-trailer, with debris still in the highway. Exit 219 onto I-40 remains closed, according to NCDOT.

The cleanup efforts are likely to cause traffic delays for commuters, who are asked to avoid the area of Exit 219.

Minor injuries were reported but police say no one was seriously injured.

An NCDOT worker estimates everything should be cleared by 9 a.m. Tuesday.