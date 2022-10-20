GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — They grow up so fast!

Greensboro Science Center’s red panda, Ravi, is moving out!

Well, moving out to a new exhibit, that is. Greensboro Science Center shared on their Instagram that Ravi has gotten big and “the time has come for him to be moved to the red panda exhibit.”

His feeding times will be 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., which folks can still watch at the window for the red panda’s indoor habitat!

GSC also told us that Tai and Usha will be in the outdoor portion of the panda habit, with a separate indoor habitat. They still will not have direct contact with Ravi, but they can all see each other and they’re taking time to get used to that change!

Ravi was born in mid-June and was the first successful red panda birth at GSC.

Photos of Ravi courtesy of Greensboro Science Center

According to GSC’s CEO, Glenn Dobrogosz, the new red panda habitat was designed specifically with the breeding program in mind.

About a month later, Ravi made his public debut. People sent in drawings for his room and the public was able to watch him grow at the Shearer Animal Hospital with regular feedings and lots of cute pictures and videos on social media.

Now Ravi’s four months old, so it’s time for him to pack up and get a bigger place where people can enjoy him even more.

They really do grow up too fast! You can always follow Greensboro Science Center on social media for updates about Ravi and the other great furry and scaly friends at the zoo.