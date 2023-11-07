GREENSBORO, N.C. (NEXSTAR) — Looking for the perfect spot for dinner? The Greensboro area is no slouch when it comes to both local and chain food fare. We combed through TripAdvisor’s data to find the highest-rated local places.

Filtering Greensboro’s restaurants by TripAdvisor‘s “5-bubble” rankings — indicating highest user ratings — show some serious eats in Greensboro. TripAdvisor bubble ratings are based on “quality, quantity, and age of individual travelers’ ratings and reviews.” The company explains bubble ratings differ from popularity indexes because they are based on “an absolute measure of quality,” with five bubbles being “Excellent.”

These are the top 5 Greensboro-area restaurants, according to TripAdvisor:

Jerusalem Market on Elm — Though this Jerusalem Market location has only been around since 2016, the family business has a long history in Greensboro. Serving up a variety of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern fare — including kebabs, falafel and salads — Jerusalem Market on Elm earns its top spot with a 5-bubble rating, accounting for 82 total ratings, 67 of which are “Excellent.”

Kin Thai Zabb Rice and Noodle — Technically located in High Point, this Greensboro-area Thai/Asian eatery has high marks for its food quality and service.

Himalayan Garden Restaurant and Bar — This Chinese/Nepali restaurant offers a variety of Asian fare, in addition to Indian Tandoor and breads.

Apple Spice Junction — Greensboro’s Apple Spice Junction location has a 5-bubble rating based on 10 “Excellent” reviews, with users mentioning its dependability for grabbing lunch or for catering.

Bandito Burrito Truck — This Mexican lunch and dinner spot has customers raving about its tacos, burritos and fresh ingredient bowls.

An honorable 5-bubble mention, which is technically ranked second by TripAdvisor is local brew pub Joymongers Brewing Co., which has earned a 5-bubble score from 29 reviews. Though Joymongers, located on 576 N. Eugene St., doesn’t serve food (the reason for its omission from the official ranking in this story), its 22 “Excellent” ratings note its great atmosphere, selection and service. It’s also rated the No. 1 brewpub in Greensboro.

Greensboro’s Crooked Tail Cat Cafe and Jamestown’s Cakes By B’s Blue House Bakery also ranked among 5-bubble ratings for the area. Crooked Tail Cat Cafe offers, naturally, feline accompaniment with coffees and teas, while Blue House Bakery serves up a variety of baked goods for everyday treats or events.

Elsewhere, Jerusalem Market on Elm also ranks highly on Yelp, where the restaurant, located at 310 S. Elm St., touts a 4.7 out of 5 score based on 201 reviews.