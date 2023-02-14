GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Country’s powerhouse trio The Chicks is coming to North Carolina.

On Tuesday, The Chicks announced their 2023 world tour with tickets for most U.S. shows set to become available at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday.

The mega tour kicks off in Olso, Norway, on June 20 and returns to North America with their July 21 performance in Tulsa. The tour will end with a final show in Toronto on Sept. 18.

Canadian folk band Wild Rivers will open for The Chicks in North Carolina and on 11 other dates throughout the tour.

In Europe, the U.K. and Canada, Maren Morris will be joining The Chicks. Nine dates beginning Aug. 10 can expect Ben Harper.

“North America!” The Chicks said in a news release. “Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun! We look forward to returning to the road and bringing the show to fans in new cities across the US and Canada! See you soon.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 18: (L-R) Emily Robison, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire of the Dixie Chicks perform at the opening of the new NOKIA Theatre on October 18, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

Check out the full list of dates below.

June 20 Oslo Spektrum*

June 21 Stockholm Avicii Arena*

June 23 Amsterdam Ziggo Dome*

June 27 Cardiff Cardiff Castle*

June 28 Glasgow OVO Arena*

June 30 Dublin 3Arena*

July 2 Birmingham Utilita Arena*

July 4 Manchester AO Arena*

July 21 Tulsa, OK BOK Center ^

July 22 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena ^

July 25 Louisville, KY KFC Yum Center ^

July 27 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena ^

July 29 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boiling Arena ^

July 30 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum^

August 2 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

August 3 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts ^

August 5 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

August 6 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^

August 10 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium #

August 11 Canandaigua, NY CMAC #

August 13 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater ^

August 16 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena #

August 17 Grand Rapids, MI The Van Andel Arena #

August 19 Des Moines, IA Iowa Fairgrounds #

August 25 St. Paul, MN Minnesota State Fair ^

August 26 Madison, WI Kohl Center Arena #

August 29 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center #

August 30 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Arena #

September 1 Sioux Falls, ND Denny Sanford Premier Center #

September 5 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*

September 7 Calgary, AB The Scotiabank Saddledome*

September 8 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place*

September 10 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre*

September 12 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre*

September 15 Ottawa, ON Richcraft Life at Canadian Tire Centre*

September 16 London, ON Budweiser Gardens*

September 18 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena*

Maren Morris will be supporting the headline dates in Europe, UK, and Canada. Marked with *

Ben Harper will be supporting the dates below marked with #

Wild Rivers will be supporting the dates below market with ^