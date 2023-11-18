GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Saturday morning.

At around 12:54 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 500 block of South Elm Street after getting a report of a disorder and shooting.

Police found Taivaski Kewann Davenport, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Davenport was taken to the hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to them, launching a homicide investigation.

Investigators have taken Andrew Dajuan Jemison, 33, into custody and charged him with first-degree murder.

The investigation is still ongoing and there is no further information available at this time.