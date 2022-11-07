GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We are getting a clearer picture of what unfolded in the minutes before an officer-involved shooting in downtown Greensboro Friday night.

We also have been digging into the suspect’s past.

A judge called 18-year-old Johnmaine Rogers a threat to the community but agreed to give him a $350,000 secured bond.

The teenager has pending cases in High Point and Randolph County and was out on pretrial release when he got shot on West Market street around 11 p.m. Friday.

His girlfriend told FOX8 that Rogers was waiting for her in the parking lot, and she got text messages from him saying officers were harassing him before everything unfolded.

He was in the back seat, according to officers. He was in possession of an open container that had Tequila in it. The officers engaged him and requested he step out of the vehicle, a prosecutor said.

In court on Monday, the prosecutor described what Greensboro police bike patrol officers saw while patrolling downtown Greensboro.

“There was some passive resistance on his end, refusing to step out of the vehicle. Ultimately, the defendant lunged between the seats toward the front and brandished a firearm,” the prosecutor said.

One of the two Greensboro police officers on the scene fired his service weapon.

The defendant was hit but reportedly tried to escape and was detained almost immediately.

On a monitor in court, we could see Roger’s ear and hand bandaged. At one-point, tears ran down his face.

His mother shook her head as the judge read off a list of her son’s prior charges.

As Roger’s mother tried to defend him, the public defender cut her off.

The judge acknowledged Roger’s past and agreed to give him another chance to get out of jail.

“Mr. Rogers is a threat to the community,” the judge said. “The court will go outside the guidelines. The court will set his bond at $350,000 secured.”

Cases like this can be frustrating for law enforcement.

We sat down with the captain of the investigations division of the High Point Police Department.

In September, officers there arrested Rogers on drugs and weapons charges.

“It’s frustrating when our guys put a whole lot of work into things, spend hours and hours of work on it and still have things to do on the backside,” Capt. Peter Abernethy said.

He knows an arrest does not always mean the end.

“Don’t think because we’re putting them in handcuffs, we’re not going to see them for a while. Sometimes they beat us out of the parking lot,” he said.

If Rogers bonds out, he will have a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., seven days a week and can only be at his mother’s home.

FOX8 spoke to Roger’s mother after court.

She explained her son has a job and just got his high school diploma.

She hopes surveillance video captured at Truist bank will help show her son’s innocence.