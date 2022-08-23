GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen who was shot last week has died in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 8:09 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told bout a shooting.

Officers found a gunshot victim, later identified as a 14-year-old, with a serious injury. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died on Tuesday.

Greensboro police are investigating his death as a homicide.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.