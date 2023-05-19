GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile has been charged with an assault and vehicle theft in Greensboro, police say.

Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, police found a person who had been assaulted at the Sheetz in the 3900 block of West Market Street. The victim was described as suffering life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. As of Friday, they are listed in stable condition.

Police say that on Wednesday, they identified what they believed to be the suspect vehicle, a stolen Chevy Malibu. The car did not stop when patrol officers tried to initiate a stop.

On Thursday around 5 p.m., officers saw the vehicle around Martin Luther King Jr Drive and tried to stop it again. Police say that the driver rammed two police vehicles “multiple times.” The officers weren’t injured and they took the suspect into custody. A gun was found in the car when it was searched.

The 17-year-old suspect is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed firearm, two counts of assault on a government official, possession of a firearm by a minor, felony speed to elude and driving without a license.