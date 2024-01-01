GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The war in Ukraine has been life-changing for countless people across the globe.

As of Nov. 2023, the United Nations said more than 10,000 civilians, including more than 560 children, were killed since Russia launched its attack against Ukraine in Feb. 2022.

One teen, who moved to Greensboro to avoid the atrocities in her home country of Ukraine, however, has discovered a new life in the wake of the war.

“It was really scary in the beginning, because no one actually believed it was going to happen,” said 17-year-old Kseniia Botezat, who was raised in the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi. “It started, and three weeks later I came here.”

In March 2022, as people were fleeing from the east to her parent’s home in the city in the western part of the country, Kseniia’s parents decided the safest route for her was to fly to Greensboro, where her aunt and grandparents live.

“They didn’t know if the bombs would crash on our house,” she said. “The people from the east, their eyes, I was afraid to have that.”

As Kseniia puts it, she traded the sadness of war for the excitement of a fresh start.

“It was always my dream to come to America. I would beg them, like every summer, to come visit my aunt and grandparents here,” she explained. “So, they just came up to me, ‘do you want to go to America for six months?’ I was like, ‘yes, absolutely.’”

Six months has now turned into nearly two years.

“I absolutely loved it,” Kseniia said. “We thought it was just going to be for the summer and autumn.”

While spending hours talking to her family over the phone every day, the decision was made to keep Kseniia in America once she started going to school.

“My parents said that I have more opportunity for a bright future here,” she said.

Kseniia not only gracefully integrated herself into American life but has done so to the extent her classmates at Southeast Guilford High School named her Homecoming Queen.

“I just keep going to myself as a little girl in Ukraine, laying in bed at night and thinking, ‘oh my gosh, I really want to go to America, I really want to be a student here, and I would be such a nice prom queen,” Kseniia said, laughingly.

When she did win, she had to explain what the title meant to her family, before showing them her crown.

“Everybody was like screaming and crying, it was like an eight-person call,” she said.

Now, the senior plans to pursue a career as a nurse and will do so in the state she now calls home.

“I applied to like eight different colleges so far, and I got accepted somewhere,” she added.

There are further plans, perhaps, to bring Kseniia’s remaining immediate family to the United States. In the meantime, she’ll have to settle for periodically traveling back to her original home to see them.

“I’m actually going to visit Ukraine this summer, for a couple weeks,” she said. “And coming back for college.”