GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager has died after being shot in Greensboro.

Police say that a 17-year-old boy was shot just before 4 p.m. on Thursday around the 700 block of Rollins Street.

He was taken to the hospital when police got on the scene, but died from his injuries.

This is now being investigated as a homicide and the investigation is ongoing.