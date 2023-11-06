GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is dead after a vehicle went airborne during a crash on Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

On Sunday at 2:45 a.m., Greensboro officers responded to the area of Interstate-73 North and West Friendly Avenue when they were told about a crash with injuries.

A vehicle going south on I-73 ran off the road to the right, overcorrected back to the left and hit the guard rail face on the interior of the median.

The vehicle then went airborne, came back down in the grass median and tumbled to rest in the northbound lane of I-73.

Following the crash, another vehicle in the northbound lane hit the wrecked vehicle.

A 16-year-old who was in the first vehicle that crashed was seriously injured and taken to a hospital where she died.