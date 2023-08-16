KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have arrested and charged a suspect with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of a woman earlier this month.

Marquez Johnson, 18, of Kinston, was arrested on Tuesday. He is also facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill. He was placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center under a secured bond.

Johnson was located during a traffic stop. A search of the vehicle he was in resulted in the recovery of a Glock 9mm handgun. On the same day, Kinston police detectives, with assistance from members of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office SCARR Team, conducted two simultaneous search warrants on the 1700 block of Hill Farm Road in Kinston and the 2100 block of Banks School Road in Kinston. Two additional 9mm handguns and a felony amount of marijuana were also found.

On Aug. 10, police responded to the 700 block of West Road in Kinston to a call of a shooting. They found the victim, Marquetta Norman, 35, of Greensboro had been shot in the neck by an unknown suspect. She was taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for treatment.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Information can also be sent through our KPD Tip App (available via Apple or Android) or by texting keyword, KPDTIP to 847411, add a space, type in your tip information, and hit send.