GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Every year on Nov. 20, the LGBTQ community comes together in order to remember lives lost over the previous year.

It’s called the Transgender Day of Remembrance, a holiday that began in 1999, founded by Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honor Rita Hester, a trans woman that was murdered in 1998.

On Sunday, Greensboro’s Transgender Task Force will host a vigil from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Melvin Municipal Office Building in downtown Greensboro.

“This event will highlight the Greensboro community’s losses due to anti-transgender bigotry and violence, and raise awareness of the importance of continuing to fight for justice,” the city says in a news release.

In Greenville, ECU will be hosting an event on Sunday as well.

The day is the culmination of Trans Awareness Week, where people come together to remember people who have been lost and advocate for a world “in which trans people are no longer targets for hate.” It is meant to be a week that uplifts people within the community.

Last year was the deadliest year for transgender people on record with at least 57 transgender or gender non-conforming people killed. Three of them were from North Carolina: Jenna Franks, Jaida Peterson and Remy Fennell.

So far in 2022, at least 32 transgender or gender nonconforming people have died.

“At least” is used because it’s difficult to get exact numbers due to underreporting or misgendering of transgender victims.

The Human Rights Campaign has been tracking violence against the transgender community for a decade, but transgender people have become a hot-button issue across the nation in recent years, and the HRC directly blames the political rhetoric around them for the uptick in violence.

Since 2013, the HRC has tracked at least 300 deaths of transgender, non-binary or gender non-conforming people. In those cases, they have found the following:

85% of victims were people of color. Approximately 69% were Black and 15% were Hispanic /Latino

77% were under the age of 35

69% of deaths involved a gun

15 people were killed by police or while incarcerated in jails, prisons, or ICE detention centers. 2 of those were in 2022

40% remain unsolved

In cases where the killer was known or caught, 65% were killed by a person they knew. 19% were killed by an intimate partner, 9.7% by a friend or family member and 36% by an acquaintance

70% of victims were misgendered in initial reporting

Conspiracy theories, doxing campaigns, nationalist groups protesting drag events, and lawmakers calling parents of transgender children abusers are all compounding what the HRC calls a “shockingly large wave of anti-transgender legislation.”

The lives lost in 2022 are: Amariey Lej, Duval Princess, Cypress Ramos, Naomie Skinner, Matthew Angelo Spampinato, Paloma Vazquez, Tatiana Labelle, Kathryn “Katie” Newhouse, Kenyatta “Kesha” Webster, Miia Love Parker, Ariyanna Mitchell, Fern Feather, Ray Muscat, Nedra Sequence Morris, Chanelika Y’Ella Dior Hemingway, Sasha Mason, Brazil Johnson, Shawmaynè Giselle Marie, Kitty Monroe, Martasia Richmond, Keshia Chanel Geter, Cherry Bush, Marisela Castro, Hayden Davis, Kandii Redd, Aaron Lynch, Maddie Hofmann, Dede Ricks, Mya Allen, Acey Morrison, Semaj Billingslea, and Tiffany Banks.