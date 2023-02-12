GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Tanger Center has released its 2023-24 Broadway season schedule.

This is the third edition of the Broadway season at Tanger Center and this year they are calling it “Simply the Best” in honor of the hit movie “Tina”.

This season, seven direct-from New York shows will be making stops in the Piedmont Triad.

Those shows will be:

CHICAGO: Sept. 19-24, 2023 After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show-stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. No wonder CHICAGO has been honored with 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, a

Disney’s ALADDIN: Oct. 31 – Nov. 5, 2023 Discover a whole new world at Disney’s ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of ALADDIN, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. See why audiences and critics agree, ALADDIN is “Exactly What You Wish For!” (NBC-TV)

Hadestown: Feb. 13-18, 2024 COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE. Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

SIX: Mar. 5-10, 2024 From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st-century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic’s Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!”

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical: Mar. 26-31, 2024 THERE IS ONLY ONE. HER VOICE IS UNDENIABLE. HER FIRE IS UNSTOPPABLE. HER TRIUMPH IS UNLIKE ANY OTHER. An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll, set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters. One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. Featuring her much-loved songs, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical: April 16-28, 2024 Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards® — including Best Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love. With a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical — it is a state of mind.

Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird: May 14-19, 2024 All rise for Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic’s Pick TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is “the most successful American play in Broadway history” (60 Minutes). Rolling Stone gives it 5 stars, calling it “an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic,” and New York Magazine calls it “a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it’s filled with breath and nuance and soul.” With direction by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD — “the greatest novel of all time” (Chicago Tribune) — has quickly become “one of the greatest plays in history” (NPR).



As an added bonus, two special Broadway “add-ons” will be a part of the schedule as well.

Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS: Nov. 21-26, 2023

My Fair Lady: Jan. 26-28, 2024

Broadway add-ons are currently only available to Broadway Season Seat Members for the 2023-24 season.

“We are excited to bring this extraordinary third Broadway season to the Triad. After two outstanding seasons, we are thankful to the Triad community for their support and the ability to continue bringing the best of Broadway to the Tanger Center.” Nick Scandalios, Executive Vice President of the Nederlander Organization

The following information outlines the purchasing process for the First Bank Broadway, 2023-24 Season at Tanger Center:

Current Broadway Season Seat Members have first access to seats by renewing their current subscriptions by April 17 at FirstBankBroadway.com and clicking on “Renew Here.”

The public on-sale for Broadway season memberships will be Tuesday, May 23 at 10 a.m. at FirstBankBroadway.com

Patrons can register to become a Tanger Center Insider for updated news and information or sign-up for early access to Season Seats here.