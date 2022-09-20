GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts celebrated its inaugural year with a luncheon today in the venue’s Joseph S. Koury Family Grand View Room, according to a Tanger Center news release.

In its first year, the Tanger Center hosted 431,092 patrons, 221 events and performances and 89 sold-out shows as well as a record-setting inaugural Broadway season that had 17,414 season ticketholders, which is an industry record for a new venue.

The $94 million Tanger Center opened on Sept. 2, 2021, with a concert by Greensboro native and Grammy Award-winning musician Rhiannon Giddens.

The 3,023-seat venue has attracted a wide range of live entertainment events including touring Broadway productions, concerts, comedy shows, Guilford College’s Bryan Series, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, Greensboro Opera and many types of family entertainment.

“In just one year, the Tanger Center has made an enormous impact on the City of Greensboro,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. “The state-of-art-venue has brought us such a diverse lineup of live entertainment events, electrified downtown Greensboro and generated millions in economic impact for our region.”