GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police in North Carolina have confirmed that several suspects who were arrested in Greensboro were connected to crimes in another part of the state.

According to Goldsboro Police Department, just before 2 a.m. they responded to an internet cafe on US 117, where employees told them six men had attempted to rob the business. The security guard pulled a gun and deterred them, according to police.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office found the getaway vehicle used by the group several hours later, just after 6 a.m., after getting a report about an armed carjacking.

Around two hours later, highway patrol spotted the white SUV on Interstate 40 heading to Guilford County. Troopers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver didn’t stop.

OnStar tracked and slowed down the vehicle, allowing troopers to stop them. Several people got out and ran. A shot was accidentally fired when a suspect fell getting out of the car, according to highway patrol. Troopers found and arrested the driver, Walee Shakeer Mock, 18, and five others. Two handguns were recovered at the scene.

Mock faces charges of felony flee to elude, failure to heed to light and siren, careless and reckless driving and several other violations. The suspects will face charges in Wayne County.