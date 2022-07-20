Suspect photo released after Greensboro shooting victim dies following months in hospital (Greensboro police)

Charles Morton (Courtesy of Greensboro police)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are looking for help identifying a potential suspect after a man was shot and killed on Twain Road in Greensboro, according to police.

On Wednesday, police shared out the photo and said they’re asking the community to call Crime Stoppers with any leads or tips to identify the suspect.

At 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 10, officers responded to a shooting on the 2000 block of Twain Road.

At the scene, officers found 79-year-old Charles Morton suffering from gunshot wounds. He died months later on July 4, turning the case into a homicide investigation.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.