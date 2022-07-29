CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A second person is now in custody and charged with the murder of a 19-year-old in west Charlotte on July 5, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said Demetrius Mason was taken into custody and charged with the murder of Yimere Joyner.

Joyner was found shot to death after officers responded to a shooting around 5 p.m. on July 5 in the 1700 block of Camp Greene Street near Freedom Drive.

“A lot of young people are dying on the street due to gunfire,” said a CMPD spokesperson at the scene. “It’s something I really dread having to come in front of these cameras every day to talk about this. This is about decisions. The fact we continue to see this gunfire is so disappointing.”

During the investigation into the shooting, detectives said they identified 18-year-old Nyquan Damartrice Marriner as a suspect. He was arrested on July 8 and charged with murder, armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

On July 26, CMPD said they identified 19-year-old Demetrius Tyrek Mason as a second suspect in the incident.

Mason was found Thursday by detectives in Greensboro and taken back to Charlotte.

He was charged with murder, armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit murder.

CMPD said the investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.