GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after an assault that left a man dead last month.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on Mar. 10, police were called to the 600 block of West Terrell Street for a ‘disorder.’ On the scene, they found Mark Anthony Gilbert Jr., 40, injured. He was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries.

On Tuesday, Greensboro police say that John Richardson, 53, of Greensboro, was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and robbery with a dangerous weapon.