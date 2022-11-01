GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made a month after a 19-year-old was shot and killed.

According to Greensboro Police Department, they have arrested Deonte Javon Neal, 19, in connection to the shooting death of Camren Cole in September. Neal has been charged with first-degree murder.

Cole was shot on September 29 and died from his injuries the next day.

Neal was arrested on Monday.

The shooting left neighbors on Glenwood Avenue on edge and sent out a Spartan Alert to UNCG students, many of whom live in off-campus housing nearby.