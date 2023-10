GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The victim of an assault in Greensboro has died, according to police.

Greensboro Police Department says that Tyek Wilson, 20, died from injuries that are “consistent with a stab wound” after an assault on Farmington Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say that they arrested and charged Persia Debra Ann Scales, 19, with first-degree murder in connection to Wilson’s death.