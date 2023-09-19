GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect was arrested on Tuesday and faces multiple charges after a woman was shot and killed in Greensboro last month, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

On Aug. 2 around 7:07 a.m., Greensboro police responded to 106 S. Church St. when they were told someone had been found dead.

Officers found one victim who had been shot and killed. She was identified as 32-year-old Tiffany Holmes–Williams.

Officers then began a homicide investigation and arrested Marquease Shropshire, 24, for the murder of Holmes-Williams, the release says.

Shropshire was charged with:

first-degree murder

assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury

robbery with a dangerous weapon

larceny of a firearm

discharge of a weapon into an occupied property

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Shropshire is being held without bond at the Guilford County Jail.