GREENSBORO, N.C. (January 23, 2023) — A suspect was arrested on Wednesday after a Greensboro bank was robbed earlier this week, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

On Monday around 9:10 a.m., officers responded to the Truist Bank at 2835 Randleman Road when they were told about a robbery.

A suspect implied a weapon and left with an unknown amount of money.

There are no injuries reported.

Greensboro police arrested 28-year-old Dejuanta Harrelson-Tisdale.

Harrelson-Tisdale was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and was given a $100,000 bond.