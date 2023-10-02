GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect was arrested on Monday after a teen was shot and killed earlier this year, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.
On Aug. 20 just after 6 p.m., officers responded to Lakefield Drive about a shooting where they found Darnell Luther Hamilton, 19, with a gunshot wound.
Hamilton died from his injuries, and police began investigating his death as a homicide.
Greensboro Police arrested 22-year-old Ja’quan Karieg Cobbs in connection to Hamilton’s death.
Cobbs has been charged with:
- first-degree murder
- robbery with a dangerous weapon
- possession of a stolen firearm