GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect was arrested on Monday after a teen was shot and killed earlier this year, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

On Aug. 20 just after 6 p.m., officers responded to Lakefield Drive about a shooting where they found Darnell Luther Hamilton, 19, with a gunshot wound.

Hamilton died from his injuries, and police began investigating his death as a homicide.

Greensboro Police arrested 22-year-old Ja’quan Karieg Cobbs in connection to Hamilton’s death.

Cobbs has been charged with:

first-degree murder

robbery with a dangerous weapon

possession of a stolen firearm