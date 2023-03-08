GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is searching for a suspect after an officer was allegedly assaulted on Wednesday morning.

At 10:31 a.m. on Wednesday morning, police were called to the Red Roof Inn on 615 Regional Road on a recovered stolen property call.

Officers confirmed that a stolen U-Haul was in the parking lot at the Red Roof Inn.

Police say that as an officer attempted to place the suspect into custody, the suspect assaulted the officer before leaving the scene.

Police are currently searching for the suspect. There is no further information available at this time.