Susie, dog who survived horrific abuse, inspired tougher animal cruelty laws in NC, has cancer

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A dog whose shocking abuse case spurned change in North Carolina laws, inspired movies, books and a charitable foundation, has bone cancer.

Susie’s owner Donna Smith Lawrence updated people on her condition Feb. 25 after a tumor was found on Susie’s spine last month, confirming that Susie has been diagnosed with bone cancer after a CT scan.

Being otherwise in good health, Susie is a good candidate for radiation, Lawrence said on her Facebook post.

Susie made headlines after she was found with severe second and third-degree burns over most of her body in Greenfield Park in south Greensboro. Her ears were burned off and she had a broken jaw and teeth. A court sentenced a man in 2009 to probation for setting Susie on fire as a 10-week-old puppy, sparking outrage amongst North Carolinians, and leading to the passing of Susie’s Law in 2010.

Susie’s Law made animal cruelty a low-level felony and allows judges to sentence offenders to jail in certain cases. It went into effect in 2010.

Susie’s Hope, a movie about Susie, premiered at RiverRun Film Festival in 2013.

There are resources for anyone who wants to help Susie and her family during this time on the Susie’s Hope website.