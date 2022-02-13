Surveillance video shows moments leading up to Trust nightclub shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Surveillance video from Trust nightclub in Greensboro reveals the moments leading up to a shooting that sent multiple people to the hospital.

At 1:37 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of multiple people shot at Trust, a nightclub on the 2800 block of West Gate City Boulevard.

Bullet hole at Trust nightclub in Greensboro (Peyton Land/WGHP)

One victim was taken to a hospital by Guilford County EMS. Two others were taken to the hospital in private vehicles. Police say all victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

The video, which does not include sound, shows a group of about 10 people in front of the nightclub in the moments immediately before shots were fired. FOX8 is not publishing the full video at this time due to potentially graphic content. The full video shows the group suddenly run away from the scene with some running into the parking lot and others pushing their way into the building.

According to Michael Clark, the owner of the nightclub, someone out at the edge of the parking lot shot towards the door three times. The guard returned fire three times.

No suspect information has been released

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.