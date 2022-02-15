Student has minor injuries after school bus crash on Merritt Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A road has been reopened after closing due to a crash involving Guilford County School bus.

GCS officials confirm that a bus from Sedgefield Elementary School was involved in a wreck on Merritt Drive near Green Point Drive. 25 students were on the bus at the time.

One of them was hurt and transported, though their injuries are minor according to police, while the other twenty-four students were taken on a different bus to school. The driver of the other vehicle was hurt but was not taken to the hospital.

Merritt Drive was down to one lane for some time while officers cleared the scene. No word on if either driver faces charges or the condition of the injured student as of right now.