GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials with Downtown Greensboro Inc. have partnered with the City of Greensboro to bring permanent patios that will replace the table and chairs small restaurants have placed outside their establishments.

The Outdoor Modular Patios will be the size of a parking spot and leased to 13 restaurants in downtown Greensboro.

Rob Overman, DGI Director of Strategic Initiative, said the patios have cost upwards of $450,000.

“We’re here to support our downtown businesses. We’re here to come up with creative solutions to the needs of the business community,” Overman said.

The patios will sit parallel to the flow of traffic and can be put together by two people in about 45 minutes and add uniformity to Elm Street outdoor dining.

“They’re safe, but they are also very attractive…it’s just a no-brainer for us when we think about how do we continue to provide outdoor dining in a very busy and bustling downtown,” Overman said.

Overman said downtown outdoor seating originally was only meant to help restaurants when they were forced to restrict capacity during the pandemic. He said two years later, it’s become a trend for people to dine outside and enjoy the weather.

“We thought this would be a two, three-month ordeal, but here we are two years on, and so what DGI has done is we’ve accepted this as our new reality that this is what the future looks like,” Overman said.

Overman said DGI is finalizing the orders for the permanent patios. They will be up and ready by April 2023.