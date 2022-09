GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Rocky Mount police say that a stolen BMW was involved in the crash that shut down Battleground Avenue.

The vehicle was reported stolen on Aug. 16 from a local car dealership, the dealer confirmed with FOX8 that is the case.

Police reports say that the stolen vehicle was traveling at a speed of 95 mph when it struck a 79-year-old in a Corvette. The driver of the stolen vehicle left the scene before the police arrived.

This is a developing story.