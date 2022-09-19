GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — FOX8 is digging deeper into a crash that shut down Battleground Avenue near Markland Drive on Friday.

FOX8 is learning one of the vehicles involved in the crash was stolen from Capital Ford in Rocky Mount, which is two hours east of Greensboro.

The second driver involved says he heard a loud boom, and the next thing he remembers is waking up in the ambulance that picked him up after the crash.

“There’s no reason to be mad. I’m blessed just to be living,” David Moore said.

The 81-year-old was driving his black 2014 Corvette, his favorite car to grab breakfast at Biscuitville Friday morning.

“All of a sudden, the lights went out, and I went out,” Moore said. “I wanted to know who hit me. What kind of car hit me? A truck? A train? What hit me?”

Greensboro police crash reports reveal the driver who hit Moore was in a 2022 BMW going 95 miles per hour along Battleground Avenue.

The speed limit is 35.

“He hit me, and he could have killed me,” Moore said.

The unidentified driver lost control of the BMW, slammed into the back side of Moore’s car and crashed into a utility pole.

Pieces of the broken pole and skid marks are still on the road.

The back half of Moore’s Corvette is shredded, and the wheel well is broken with pieces of the Green BMW stuck inside.

“Ain’t nothing I want people to do but be on their p’s and q’s because they’re crazy,” Moore said.

FOX8 reached out to the Greensboro Police Department for an update on the case from lead investigators to see if the person charged with stealing the vehicle in Rocky Mount is the same driver who ran from the crash.

A spokesperson tells us officers have seen a jump in vehicle thefts this year. They’re up 8% compared to last year.