GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Stokesdale woman is facing multiple charges, including driving while impaired and leading troopers on a pursuit on Tuesday in Greensboro, according to an NC Highway Patrol news release.

At 8:36 a.m., troopers were on routine patrol near Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard and Holden Road in Greensboro when a trooper saw a speeding vehicle behind them.

Kimberly Smith Quate, 48, of Stokesdale, was driving south on Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard in a 2003 Mitsubishi Galant when she passed a marked State Highway Patrol vehicle, the release says.

Troopers say Quate was going 101 in a 65 mph zone.

A trooper tried to stop the vehicle, and a pursuit began.

The pursuit lasted around five minutes before Quate stopped her vehicle in a public area of Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro.

She was cited with multiple motor vehicle violations to include:

driving while impaired

felony flee to elude

speeding 101 mph in a 65 mph zone

careless and reckless driving

driving while license revoked

failure to stop for a flashing red light

improper passing on the right

failure to heed to blue light and siren