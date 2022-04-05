GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Stokesdale woman is facing multiple charges, including driving while impaired and leading troopers on a pursuit on Tuesday in Greensboro, according to an NC Highway Patrol news release.
At 8:36 a.m., troopers were on routine patrol near Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard and Holden Road in Greensboro when a trooper saw a speeding vehicle behind them.
Kimberly Smith Quate, 48, of Stokesdale, was driving south on Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard in a 2003 Mitsubishi Galant when she passed a marked State Highway Patrol vehicle, the release says.
Troopers say Quate was going 101 in a 65 mph zone.
A trooper tried to stop the vehicle, and a pursuit began.
The pursuit lasted around five minutes before Quate stopped her vehicle in a public area of Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro.
She was cited with multiple motor vehicle violations to include:
driving while impaired
felony flee to elude
speeding 101 mph in a 65 mph zone
careless and reckless driving
driving while license revoked
failure to stop for a flashing red light
improper passing on the right
failure to heed to blue light and siren