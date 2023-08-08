GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Beginning Sept. 1, your dollars no longer will make sense at the Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts in Greensboro.

That doesn’t mean the lineup of shows and performances will be free, but Tanger announced this week that it would be joining an expanding trend and going “cashless.”

That means you will need a credit, debit card or Apple Pay to buy concessions and merchandise throughout the center, which is located at 300 North Elm Street. This includes box office purchases and parking lots, too. Gift cards can be used for payment but are not said to be available for cash.

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

The Tanger Center’s lineup in September is robust, including legendary pilot Sully Sullenberger as part of the Guilford College Bryan Series, comedian Daniel Tosh, “Chicago the Musical,” “Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse” and “Golden Girls – The Laughs Continue.”

In announcing the switch, Tanger says the move is imitating industry changes and promises the process will reduce time for people who are waiting in line. More information will be available at the Tanger Center’s website.

Although the management team for the Greensboro Coliseum Complex oversees the Tanger Center, spokesperson Andrew Brown said in an email that there are “no current plans to go cashless at the Coliseum Complex.”

Bob Nocek, the director of marketing for ASM Global, the arm of Wake Forest University that manages the Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem as well as WFU’s football facility, Allegacy Stadium, did not respond immediately to an email asking if those facilities might go cashless.

What’s happening elsewhere

But cashless is more or less the standard of operation at other large facilities across the state, not including football stadiums and arenas at UNC-Chapel Hill, NC State and Duke.

Some of them offer special wrinkles that Tanger hasn’t addressed:

The Durham Performing Arts Center, which often schedules the same or similar events as Tanger Center, announced a “new” policy of no longer accepting cash for snacks and beverages. It does have Apple Pay and Google Pay along with standard credit and debit cards. DPAC gift cards can be purchased with cash at the guest services location and used inside.

for snacks and beverages. It does have Apple Pay and Google Pay along with standard credit and debit cards. DPAC gift cards can be purchased with cash at the guest services location and used inside. Spectrum Center in Charlotte, home of the NBA’s Hornets and concerts, says it is 100% cashless in its concession stands and retail locations . It provides “reverse ATMs” onsite to allow attendees to convert cash to a payment card.

. It provides “reverse ATMs” onsite to allow attendees to convert cash to a payment card. PNC Arena in Raleigh, home of the NHL’s Carolina Panthers and NC State basketball along with entertainment events, says it is 100% cashless now and also does not allow paper tickets. “All purchases can be made using a debit or credit card. Apple Pay and Google Pay are also accepted at concessions stands and The Eye team store,” its website says.

and also does not allow paper tickets. “All purchases can be made using a debit or credit card. Apple Pay and Google Pay are also accepted at concessions stands and The Eye team store,” its website says. Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, home of the NFL’s Panthers and other events, is cashless, too, requiring credit or debit cards. But the Panthers also offer a process through their mobile app that allows fans to order and pay for concession items remotely.