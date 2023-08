GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will no longer be accepting cash, according to an STCPA news release.

Starting Sept. 1, patrons will no longer be able to use cash to pay for concessions, box office ticket sales, merchandise items or parking fees.

Credit or debit cards will be required for all payments, and Apple Pay will be accepted for parking, concessions and merchandise sales.

