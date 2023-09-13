GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Sternberger Elementary School was put on lockdown on Wednesday due to “an outside concern,” according to a statement released by Guilford County Schools.

The lockdown delayed dismissal.

No injuries have been reported. All students and staff are safe.

This is a developing story.

The full statement is provided below:

Sternberger Elementary School was briefly on lockdown in response to an outside concern. This delayed dismissal for a brief period, but the lockdown has been lifted and we will continue dismissal. All students and staff are safe, and we want to thank everyone involved, especially our law enforcement partners, for keeping our students safe. Thank you and have a good afternoon. –GCS