GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Downtown Greensboro was buzzing Thursday as people celebrated St. Patrick’s Day!

This is the first holiday celebration since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted across the county.

This year is an exciting one for downtown business owners. This time two years ago, the world shut down. “It’s the biggest day of our year we are expecting plenty of traffic. I know COVID has been keeping people in. Last year we didn’t have such a great turnout,” said Mcoul’s Public House manager Aravia Boloing.

St. Patrick’s Day was also the first holiday since the launch of the social district.

It’s another thing that business owners believe will give them an edge going into the first weekend of Spring.