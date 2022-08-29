GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The school year has begun and that means police will be cracking down on speeders in school zones.

According to Greensboro Police Department, Monday marks the beginning of an “intensive” two-week initiative they’re calling “Operation School Watch.” The initiative will wrap up on Sept. 9.

Traffic units and other officers will be focusing around school zones to ensure the safety of students and faculty as the 2022-2023 school year begins.

GPD’s Traffic Safety Unit will conduct multiple special operations in school zones throughout Greensboro. Traffic violations including speeding in school zones, seatbelt usage, pedestrian school crosswalk violations, graduated driving violations, and school bus stop arm violations will be primary concerns during this initiative. Greensboro Police Department

Police will be using overt and covert operations during this initiative. Expect to see officers along school bus routes. Officers will also be keeping an eye on the driving habits of students.

Greensboro Police Department encourages drivers to build more time into their commutes due to increased school traffic and be mindful of any school zones they might drive through.