GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city leaders have fielded complaints about drivers speeding through neighborhoods for years.

Now, city council members are getting serious about ways to slow them down.

The intersection of Cornwallis Drive and Pitt Place is an area where a lot of the complaints come from. The street is relatively wide and straight, which makes it easy for people to speed in the 30-mile-per-hour zone. Homeowners are asking for speed bumps, humps or roundabouts.

“It’s getting worse and worse, and I don’t see any sort of deterrent for them here,” said Ricky Bissoondutt, who lives off Cornwallis Drive.

Bissoondutt has watched drivers fly past his home for more than 20 years.

“It doesn’t stop,” he said.

Greensboro City Council members are talking about a solution.

“We want a program for speed bumps, humps and traffic calming, and we would like to see it I would say 90 days at the most,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.

On Tuesday night, city leaders proposed sitting down with safety officials to discuss which traffic calming devices are most effective and won’t delay emergency services’ response.

“We took my mother in an ambulance and had to go down Cottage Place because Lawndale was cut off for some reason, and it took six extra minutes to get to the hospital,” Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter said.

Greensboro’s Department of Transportation has not previously recommended speed humps because they slow emergency vehicles. The Federal Highway Administration found it can add up to 25 seconds per hump.

“You got to do something … to fix the problem,” Bissoondutt said.

A spokesperson for Guilford County Emergency Services thinks the right traffic calming device won’t do that.

“It should not be a significant impact in terms of timing to respond or even to take someone to the hospital afterwards,” said Scott Muthersbaugh, the public information officer for Guilford County Emergency Services.

It could even help EMS.

“Safer streets benefit everybody, and that includes us,” Muthersbaugh said. “If people are going at a lower rate of speed and really paying attention and driving safely, that will result in likely fewer accidents.”

This discussion has gone on for years, and Vaughan wants less talk and more action.

“I don’t want to talk about it anymore,” she said. “I am tired of talking of this, tired of the emails.”

The council will come together on Aug. 24 for a work session on this issue.

The City Council did not budget for these traffic calming devices. It’s not clear how they will fund this project.