GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – There’s a special guest at the 20th annual Shriners Drag Racing and Hot Rod Expo going on at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Proceeds from the show help support Shriners hospitals for children.

One of their ambassadors, 15 year old Kaleb Wolff, flew from his home in Canada to support the show in Greensboro.

Shannon Smith talked to him about how Shriners Hospital saved his life.