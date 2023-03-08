GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash with severe injuries has closed a busy stretch of highway in Guilford County.

The highway patrol says that they responded to US 220/I-73 southbound at US 62 around 12:45 p.m. about a crash involving a car traveling in the southbound lanes.

The driver of the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries. Investigators are working to discover the cause of the crash. In the meantime, drivers are asked to avoid the area while NCDOT works to establish a detour.

There is no word as to when southbound US 220/I-73 will reopen.