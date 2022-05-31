GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in the Hampton Homes neighborhood want Greensboro city leaders to help stop gun violence after they were caught in the middle of a shootout Monday night.

People living in the neighborhood said they had to duck and cover after several people started shooting between their homes in the middle of a backyard.

“Sounded like a war zone like I was actually in Iraq somewhere. It just continuously…wasn’t going to stop,” said a concerned resident.

Several people told FOX8 they heard about 30 to 40 gun shots around 8 p.m. Greensboro police said one person was injured by a gunshot and taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators said two people were injured by Shrapnel.

People in the neighborhood told FOX8 this is not the first time they have had to run from bullets, and they are fed up with the neglect for innocent lives.

“I really don’t feel safe…like I’m going to wind up being a victim soon if I don’t leave here or my daughter,” said a concerned resident.

Concerned parents want city leaders to stop the violence at the root of the problem before its too late.

“I’m a one-woman army, and I’m doing what I can, and I can’t do it by myself, but until I see something happen, I’m not going to stop. So it’s like we need to wake up because we don’t have any more time to waste. Our youth is our future, and what are we going to do if they are all in the grave? They are scared. They are killing each other,” said an angry parent.

Greensboro police said the investigation is still ongoing.

They are looking for one male and two females in a white sedan.