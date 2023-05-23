LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Snider Fleet Solutions on Tuesday announced plans to relocate its North Carolina-based headquarters offices to Lancaster County.

The company’s $6.9 million investment will reportedly create 167 new jobs.

Snider Fleet Solutions is one of the largest commercial tire dealers and retreaders in the nation, with 80 locations nationwide, servicing over 75 percent of the United States.

The company said it distributes new and retread commercial and industrial tires while offering mechanical services and technology solutions.

Relocating its headquarters from Greensboro and Newton, North Carolina, Snider Fleet Solutions said it plans to move into an existing facility at 1081 Red Ventures Drive in Lancaster County.

“This transition allows the company to consolidate management operations, better-facilitating collaboration across its service groups,” Snider Fleet Solutions said in a released statement.

Operations are expected to be online by June 1, 2023.