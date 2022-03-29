GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City of Greensboro Water Resource crews are working to install 108,000 water meters that will provide more immediate feedback about a customer’s usage.

The new program, called GSO Waterwise, intends to reduce the amount of water customers use and save money.

“The idea behind that is that we will more wisely manage our water resources along with improving the efficiencies of our billing and field operations,” Project Lead Jeff Kimel said.

Digital readings do not require field crews to drive city streets before customers are billed for usage.



The $30 million project employs new technology to identify aging infrastructure where there might be any leaks and potential for main breaks.



Kimel said Water Resources hopes to become more proactive, letting customers know when their water is continuously running.



“Customers can get alerts and be able to see consumption data on a daily basis, and it can impact their behavior which is really what we’re looking for,” he said.

So far more than 13,000 meters have been replaced or retrofitted since a pilot program launched last spring.

“Because of COVID and some supply issues…the production has been inconsistent,” Kimel said Tuesday. “We have not been able to roll out until we can get more product that is more consistently coming into us.”

The goal is to fully launch the program before the end of 2024.

