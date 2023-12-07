GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are more than 45,000 farms in the state, and many are really small businesses.

An $11 million grant at North Carolina A&T State University will help those small farmers survive and thrive.

It will go towards what small farmers may need, whether it is more training, research or additional tools.

The journey to grow a sustainable crop isn’t easy, but its one small farmers like James Gardner embrace.

“We were growing all of your brassicas, and those are your collard greens, cabbage, mustard greens, salad. I started with six beds and got a hold of some some soil, and we put out a bunch of seed and some seedlings … About two months into the process, everything died. We were devastated,” Gardner said.

Maintaining crops isn’t the only challenge. Pests, soil damage and watering maintenance can also make things difficult.

“It costs money to get them started, but the maintenance of these farms and these gardens also has significant costs as well. And if all of those costs are counted … you find people who fizzle out,” Gardner said.

NC A&T’s Cooperative Extension Program provides the help small farmers need.

An additional $11 million from the North Carolina state budget will go towards the program.

The school plans to add more agricultural technology, more educational training and more staff to help other counties in the state.

“Our focus is on our small, limited resource and minority farmers trying to make sure that they’re able to succeed,” Interim Dean of the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences NCA&T Dr. Shirley Hymon-Parker said.

“They’ve dealt with so many different things that that we find in this region, so I can always easily get information from them,” Gardner said.

It’s information that Gardner also uses to teach other people in his community.

“I’ve witnessed over the last three years, there’s a lot of people who are really getting connected to growing their own, and that’s that’s an exciting thing from a farmer standpoint because that’s what we want,” Gardner said.

The money will also be going towards agricultural research to help farmers improve their efficiency in their farming operations.