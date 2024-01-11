GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro Police Sgt. Philip Dale Nix, who was shot and killed while confronting alleged criminals while off duty last month, is being laid to rest on Thursday.

Nix was shot on Dec. 30 at the Sheetz on Sandy Ridge Road after he reportedly confronted people attempting to steal beer, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Jamere Justice Foster allegedly fired five shots at Nix, striking him twice. An off-duty officer and emergency responder rendered aid, but Nix died at an area hospital.

Before the funeral, there will be a procession beginning at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home at 6000 West Gate City Boulevard.

The funeral for Nix will be held at Westover Church at 505 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro at 2 p.m. The funeral is open to the public. Greensboro police say that anyone wishing to attend should plan to arrive early “as it will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.”

Greensboro police say there will be a 21-gun salute before departure from Westover Church at 3:45 p.m.

FOX8 will livestream the service on MyFOX8.com and the FOX8 Facebook page.

Larceny and murder

Nix was off-duty, but he had his badge and gun with him as he sat at the Sheetz on Sandy Ridge Road, according to the district attorney. That’s when he noticed a car pull in.

Foster, 18, of Winston-Salem, and John Walter Morrison, 28, allegedly went into the store for 53 seconds, stealing five cases of beer each, which officials say they intended to sell. Warrants allege that around $83 worth of beer were stolen.

After the suspects left the store, Nix reportedly got up and approached the driver’s side door of the suspect vehicle. Foster is accused of firing five shots. Nix was struck twice in the back and side.

Blackwell allegedly talked about destroying evidence, including the gun and the registration plate of the suspect vehicle.

Foster is being charged with felony first-degree murder, misdemeanor larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Morrison and Zquriah Lepearce Blackwell, 18, are charged with felony accessory after the fact.

John Walter Morrison appears in court. (WGHP) Zquriah Lepearce Blackwell appears in court. (WGHP) Jamere Justice Foster appears in court. (WGHP)

Remembering Sgt. Nix

Nix held many roles during his time with the Greensboro Police Department, including criminal investigations division detective, patrol corporal, patrol sergeant and his most current assignment was as supervisor of the Family Victims Unit, working closely with the Guilford County Family Justice Center. He was also a team leader for the Peer Support Team for over 12 years and was the current assistant team leader of the GPD Honor Guard.

Greensboro community remembers Sergeant Philip Dale Nix (WGHP)

In Nix’s honor, Cooper ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at state facilities from the morning of Jan. 2 to sunset on Jan. 3.

The Greensboro Police Department escorted Nix’s body to Raleigh early on Jan. 3 and escorted it back later that afternoon. Federal, state and local law enforcement officers and first responders stood at overpasses throughout the route to pay their respects.

First responders pay respects to slain Sgt. Philip Dale Nix during processional from Raleigh to Greensboro

On Jan. 8, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation revealed that it will pay off the family of the sergeant’s mortgage.

Help a Hero is hosting a fundraiser with 100% of the proceeds going to Nix’s family. The fundraiser has been endorsed by the Greensboro Police Officer’s Association. The fundraiser was launched on Dec. 31, 2023, and more than $18,000 has been donated as of Jan. 2.