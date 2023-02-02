GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — While they’re not groundhogs, the meerkats of the Greensboro Science Center got the chance to make their own winter weather prediction.

Two boxes were set out with a tasty snack inside, labeled “winter” and “spring.” The meerkats got let into the room and, with all their weather forecasting knowledge, overwhelmingly picked “winter!”

On Thursday morning, Punxsutawney Phil declared six more weeks of winter, so it’s clear that the meerkats are siding with the furry expert on this.

The Greensboro Science Center’s groundhog passed away, which is why the meerkats took up the mantle this year. While groundhogs are rodents and meerkats are part of the mongoose family, they are still serious weather professionals.

Admittedly, Punxsutawney Phil only has about a 46% overall accuracy rate, so maybe the meerkats should’ve consulted a meteorologist.

Either way, they’ve cast their vote for some more cold weather ahead!