GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Silver Alert has been issued for Constance Maranda Epps-Butler, a missing 75-year-old woman in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Police say that Epps-Butler is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Epps-Butler is described as follows:

Black woman

75 years old

5-feet-4-inches tall

230 pounds

Black hair

Walks with a limp

Police say that Epps-Butler was last seen wearing the following:

Black or red blouse

Black or navy pants

White, pink or grey Skechers tennis shoes

Wearing a head covering, possibly a bonnet or toboggan

Police say that they do not know where Epps-Butler is possibly traveling nor what means of transportation she may be using.

Anyone with any information about Epps-Butler’s whereabouts should call GPD at (336) 373-2287 or simply dial 911.