GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Silver Alert has been issued for Constance Maranda Epps-Butler, a missing 75-year-old woman in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
Police say that Epps-Butler is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.
Epps-Butler is described as follows:
- Black woman
- 75 years old
- 5-feet-4-inches tall
- 230 pounds
- Black hair
- Walks with a limp
Police say that Epps-Butler was last seen wearing the following:
- Black or red blouse
- Black or navy pants
- White, pink or grey Skechers tennis shoes
- Wearing a head covering, possibly a bonnet or toboggan
Police say that they do not know where Epps-Butler is possibly traveling nor what means of transportation she may be using.
Anyone with any information about Epps-Butler’s whereabouts should call GPD at (336) 373-2287 or simply dial 911.